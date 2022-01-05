A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMKBY shares. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.