A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.36

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 296090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

