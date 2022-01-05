$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,820%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

