$92.46 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $92.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.81 million. AppFolio posted sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $356.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III bought 72,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,537. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,031.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $185.44.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

