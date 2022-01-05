908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.23 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $692,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $109,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,124 over the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

