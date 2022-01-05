888 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $145,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $273.10 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

