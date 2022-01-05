$83.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will report sales of $83.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $261.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.35 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $353.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genius Sports by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,998,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

