$766.46 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $766.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.89. 22,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

