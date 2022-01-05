685 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $512.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.75. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

