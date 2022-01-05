$593.67 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce sales of $593.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $612.05 million. Woodward reported sales of $537.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.