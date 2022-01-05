$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes also posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.