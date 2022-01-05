47,494 Shares in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amryt Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMYT opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $675.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of -0.58. Amryt Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. Equities analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

