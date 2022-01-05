$473.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post $473.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.89 million to $510.00 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $460.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.33.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,346 shares of company stock worth $13,731,068. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.22. 174,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,974. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.01. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $435.12 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

