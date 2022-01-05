4,700 Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Bought by Matisse Capital

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSD. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000.

NYSEARCA:FTSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

