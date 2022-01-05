41,618 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 661,265 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126,364 shares of company stock valued at $29,846,581. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.