$401.23 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce sales of $401.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $524.62 million and the lowest is $200.70 million. Quidel reported sales of $809.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quidel by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.58. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

