3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Up 1.4%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) shares were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.79. Approximately 50,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNT. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Printing ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

