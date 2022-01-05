39,319 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

