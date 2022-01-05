$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce sales of $23.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $23.81 million. Investar posted sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $96.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.80 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Investar stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. Investar has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

