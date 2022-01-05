$229.76 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $229.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.67 million to $235.10 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $868.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.26. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.18. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

