$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.02. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.97. The stock had a trading volume of 306,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.56. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.