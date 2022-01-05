$197.92 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $197.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $204.17 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $751.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $827.75 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.