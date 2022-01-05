193,743 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 193,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,575,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 307.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.