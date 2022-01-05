$187.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce sales of $187.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $752.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

ETD opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.