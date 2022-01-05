17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “
NYSE YQ opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.
