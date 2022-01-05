17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE YQ opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,478,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 833,847 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.