1,528 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.