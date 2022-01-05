14,634 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 951,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,974,000 after buying an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 182,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.