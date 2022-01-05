13,571 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

IJUL opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.