101,363 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AES by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AES by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

