$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after buying an additional 156,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

