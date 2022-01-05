$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock traded down $16.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.04. 44,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,263. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.71 and its 200-day moving average is $466.16.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

