$1.25 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47. Waste Management has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

