0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $743,366.78 and $62,278.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

