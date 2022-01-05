$0.16 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $794,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. 618,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

