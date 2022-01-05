$0.05 EPS Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

NYSE PNW opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.