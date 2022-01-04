Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Down 5.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 2,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,651,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $64,544,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

