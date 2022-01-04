ZUSD (ZUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $32,762.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.78 or 0.08226186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,206.68 or 0.99980743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

