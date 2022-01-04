Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

