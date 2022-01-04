Zeusshield Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,790.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $258,484.44 and approximately $16,790.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

