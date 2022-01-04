Zel Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00322570 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00089363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002277 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

