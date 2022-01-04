Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

RMBS opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

