Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ARTNA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $427.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

