Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Hold

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 91,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,665. The stock has a market cap of $657.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

