Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 176,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

