Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $441.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

