Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GRPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of GRPN opened at $26.83 on Friday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $793.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 122.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

