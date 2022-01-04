Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report sales of $274.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $269.50 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $89,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Funko by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Funko by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Funko has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.