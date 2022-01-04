Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

