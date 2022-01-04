Zacks: Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce $28.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.50 million, with estimates ranging from $108.69 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,392. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

