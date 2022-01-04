Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.08. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.43 and its 200 day moving average is $305.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

